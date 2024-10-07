Enugu state government has demolished a property linked to kidnapping activities, and is also warning property owners not to make available their facilities for crimes.

Executive Secretary, Enugu state Capital Development Territory, handed down the warning while inspecting the demolition exercise in Awgu council area of Enugu State.

The demolition exercise team had a long trip from Enugu to Ihe-Owelle Court, Nenwe in Awgu council area of of the state.

The team made up of Army, police officers, representatives of Enugu Capital Development Agency are here on ground to supervise the demolition of this building suspected to be used for kidnapping.

Advertisement

Without much ado, the payloaders commence the demolition exercise as residents of former Enugu Porth Harcourt Road watch in disbelief.

Executive Chairman Enugu Capital Territory expresses the determination of Governor Peter Mbah led administration’s

Zero tolerance for crime and criminal activities.

He went further by reading a riot act to criminal suspects in the state to leave of face the wrought of the government.

Advertisement

Some Indigenes of Ihe-Owelle Court share their concern on the demolition exercise.

Section 315 subsection 30 of the amended ENUGU state house of Assembly Criminal Code law 2016, empowers the state government to demolish, or ensure the owner forfeits any property used for kidnapping to the state Government.