Enugu state Government has maintained that security of lives and property of the residents are paramount to Governor Peter Mbah’s led administration.

This was demonstrated at the confidence building assessment tour and calling on residents to disregard the 2 day Sit at home order issued by a non state actor group.

The on-the-spot assessment tour took the government team to the state secretariat, Schools, banks and Market places, where people defiled the order to come out for rheir businesses.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had cancelled the Sirt-at-Home Order, urging People of the South East to disregard such order.

