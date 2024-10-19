Enugu state Board on Security Trust Fund has launched a 20 Billion Naira Fund.

This effort is to build on the successes of the state government to secure lives and property in the state

Enugu state government is making Security of lives and property in the state its major focus.

The new security trust fund headed by an investment banker Ike Chioke is expected to be the driving force to achieve this objective

Governor Peter Mbah who is aware of the importance of security, made provisions for Education and Security in 2024 ‘budget

There is now a 24 hour Rapid respond patrol squad in the state

Chairman of the trust fund reels out their objective

During the launch, Governor Mbah affirmed the commitment of his administration to govern a state that is crime free.

Representatives of the local council Chairmen, promise to support the initiative and ensure they replicate same in their respective council arrears.

The 20 billion Naira Enugu State Security Trust fund is expected to compliment the state government’s efforts in securing Enugu and it’s environs.

