Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has visited Jigawa state to commiserate with the government and people of the State over the devastating tanker explosion that killed 180 individuals.

The tanker explosion also left 78 persons critically injured.

The Emir’s visit comes as a beacon of hope and support during this difficult time.

His presence underscores the importance of unity and empathy in the face of tragedy.

Advertisement

During his visit, the Emir extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and the people of Jigawa State.

As the people of Majia mourn their loved ones, the Emir’s visit also highlights the need for collective action to prevent such tragedies in the future.