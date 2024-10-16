A tragic car accident in Egypt has killed at least seven university students and injured 25 more.

Egyptian authorities reported that a bus carrying students from Galala University in the eastern governorate of Suez to Cairo had overturned, killing and injuring passengers.

Dozens of ambulances were dispatched to take the victims and injured to medical facilities.

The bus was transporting students from the Faculty of Medicine of Galala University. They were reportedly returning to Cairo following the conclusion of their academic session, when it overturned on Galala Road.

In response to the tragedy, Dr. Ismail El Hefnawy, director of the Suez Healthcare Authority, declared an emergency and summoned all medical personnel to treat the injured.

The appropriate prosecuting authorities was promptly notified and assumed responsibility for the investigation.

According to preliminary data, the tragedy injured 25 people and killed seven.

Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health, oversaw the supply of ambulatory care and treatment for the injured.