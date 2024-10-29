Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested four individuals suspected of belonging to a bank hacking syndicate.

Among those apprehended is Chima Anthony Nwigwe, alleged to be the leader of the syndicate, along with Effiong Victor Emmanuel, Mohammed Bello Mahmud—Managing Director of Downstone Ultimate Limited—and Damian Ali.

They are accused of conspiracy, unauthorized access to banks’ computer systems, and fraudulent withdrawal of depositors’ funds.

The suspects were arrested in a sting operation in Abuja, following actionable intelligence suggesting their involvement in hacking and compromising the databases of commercial banks, which enabled fraudulent transfers and withdrawals through various digital platforms.

Advertisement

The EFCC has stated that the suspects will be charged in court once investigations are concluded.