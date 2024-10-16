Honourable Justice Ricardo Claúdio Monteiro Gonçalves has been elected as the new President of the ECOWAS Court of Justice for a two-year term of office, following an election by the college of five judges of the Court.

Justice Gonçalves succeeds Hon. Justice Edward Amoako Asante who led the Court for six years since assuming office on July 31, 2018.

In the same election, Hon. Justice Sengu Mohamed Koroma was elected as Vice-President, succeeding Hon Justice Gberi-bè Ouattara.

Justice Ricardo C.M. Gonçalves from Cabo Verde and Justice Sengu M. Koroma from Sierra Leone were sworn-in on Thursday, October 6, 2022 in Guinea Bissau by former President of the Conference of Heads of State and Government of the Community, President Umaro Sissoco Embalo for a non-renewable term of four (4) years.

In his inaugural speech, the President-elect, Justice Ricardo Claúdio Monteiro Gonçalves outlined his vision for the Court, which focused on two fundamental pillars: responsibility and dialogue. He emphasised the responsibility entrusted to the Court by the ECOWAS laws establishing the Court. He also stressed the need to uphold the institution’s mission as an independent, reliable, efficient, and

accessible court.

He expressed his commitment to foster continuous dialogue with other institutions and agencies of ECOWAS, Member States, civil societies among others, while also ensuring financial prudence in the administration of the institution’s fund.

The other three judges of the Court are the out-going president, Justice Edward Amoako Asante (Ghana), the out-going vice-president, Justice Gberi-bè Ouattara (Côte d’Ivoire) and Justice Dupe Atoki (Nigeria).