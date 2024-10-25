President of the Democratic Republic of Congo has announced a national commission will be set up next year to draft a new constitution for the central African country, raising concern among the opposition over possible altering of the presidential term limit.

Speaking to crowds of supporters in Kisangani, in the country’s north-east, Felix Tshisekedi said the current Constitution had “weaknesses” and was not “tailored to the realities of the country.”

The president who is serving his second and last term under the 2006 Constitution, cited the delayed formation of the government and provincial assemblies, he claimed, are torn apart by “selfish interests”.

Advertisement

In fact, the late swearing in ceremony of the government, nearly 6 months after the president was re-elected stems from the traction within the ruling coalition.

The revision of the fundamental law has been the call of the ruling coalition for weeks.

Advertisement

The Secretary general of the UDPS, the president’s party said in early October that the late leader of the party Etienne Tshisekedi had recommended a revision of the Constituent.

However, the issue is divided in the country.

Opposition officials have warned against what they see as Tshisekedi’s strategy to stay in power.

Felix Tshisekedi, 61, stated “a change regarding the presidential term” had nothing to do with him.

Advertisement

It was also a matter of public concern.

The 2006 Constitution is the DRC’s third fundamental law, adopted via referendum.

The document was one of the goals of the national unity government in 2003.

Advertisement

President of the Democratic Republic of Congo has announced a national commission will be set up next year to draft a new constitution for the central African country, raising concern among the opposition over possible altering of the presidential term limit.

Speaking to crowds of supporters in Kisangani, in the country’s north-east, Felix Tshisekedi said the current Constitution had “weaknesses” and was not “tailored to the realities of the country.”

The president who is serving his second and last term under the 2006 Constitution, cited the delayed formation of the government and provincial assemblies, he claimed, are torn apart by “selfish interests”.

Advertisement

In fact, the late swearing in ceremony of the government, nearly 6 months after the president was re-elected stems from the traction within the ruling coalition.

The revision of the fundamental law has been the call of the ruling coalition for weeks.

Advertisement

The Secretary general of the UDPS, the president’s party said in early October that the late leader of the party Etienne Tshisekedi had recommended a revision of the Constituent.

However, the issue is divided in the country.

Opposition officials have warned against what they see as Tshisekedi’s strategy to stay in power.

Felix Tshisekedi, 61, stated “a change regarding the presidential term” had nothing to do with him.

Advertisement

It was also a matter of public concern.

The 2006 Constitution is the DRC’s third fundamental law, adopted via referendum.

The document was one of the goals of the national unity government in 2003.

Advertisement

President of the Democratic Republic of Congo has announced a national commission will be set up next year to draft a new constitution for the central African country, raising concern among the opposition over possible altering of the presidential term limit.

Speaking to crowds of supporters in Kisangani, in the country’s north-east, Felix Tshisekedi said the current Constitution had “weaknesses” and was not “tailored to the realities of the country.”

The president who is serving his second and last term under the 2006 Constitution, cited the delayed formation of the government and provincial assemblies, he claimed, are torn apart by “selfish interests”.

Advertisement

In fact, the late swearing in ceremony of the government, nearly 6 months after the president was re-elected stems from the traction within the ruling coalition.

The revision of the fundamental law has been the call of the ruling coalition for weeks.

Advertisement

The Secretary general of the UDPS, the president’s party said in early October that the late leader of the party Etienne Tshisekedi had recommended a revision of the Constituent.

However, the issue is divided in the country.

Opposition officials have warned against what they see as Tshisekedi’s strategy to stay in power.

Felix Tshisekedi, 61, stated “a change regarding the presidential term” had nothing to do with him.

Advertisement

It was also a matter of public concern.

The 2006 Constitution is the DRC’s third fundamental law, adopted via referendum.

The document was one of the goals of the national unity government in 2003.

Advertisement

President of the Democratic Republic of Congo has announced a national commission will be set up next year to draft a new constitution for the central African country, raising concern among the opposition over possible altering of the presidential term limit.

Speaking to crowds of supporters in Kisangani, in the country’s north-east, Felix Tshisekedi said the current Constitution had “weaknesses” and was not “tailored to the realities of the country.”

The president who is serving his second and last term under the 2006 Constitution, cited the delayed formation of the government and provincial assemblies, he claimed, are torn apart by “selfish interests”.

Advertisement

In fact, the late swearing in ceremony of the government, nearly 6 months after the president was re-elected stems from the traction within the ruling coalition.

The revision of the fundamental law has been the call of the ruling coalition for weeks.

Advertisement

The Secretary general of the UDPS, the president’s party said in early October that the late leader of the party Etienne Tshisekedi had recommended a revision of the Constituent.

However, the issue is divided in the country.

Opposition officials have warned against what they see as Tshisekedi’s strategy to stay in power.

Felix Tshisekedi, 61, stated “a change regarding the presidential term” had nothing to do with him.

Advertisement

It was also a matter of public concern.

The 2006 Constitution is the DRC’s third fundamental law, adopted via referendum.

The document was one of the goals of the national unity government in 2003.

Advertisement

President of the Democratic Republic of Congo has announced a national commission will be set up next year to draft a new constitution for the central African country, raising concern among the opposition over possible altering of the presidential term limit.

Speaking to crowds of supporters in Kisangani, in the country’s north-east, Felix Tshisekedi said the current Constitution had “weaknesses” and was not “tailored to the realities of the country.”

The president who is serving his second and last term under the 2006 Constitution, cited the delayed formation of the government and provincial assemblies, he claimed, are torn apart by “selfish interests”.

Advertisement

In fact, the late swearing in ceremony of the government, nearly 6 months after the president was re-elected stems from the traction within the ruling coalition.

The revision of the fundamental law has been the call of the ruling coalition for weeks.

Advertisement

The Secretary general of the UDPS, the president’s party said in early October that the late leader of the party Etienne Tshisekedi had recommended a revision of the Constituent.

However, the issue is divided in the country.

Opposition officials have warned against what they see as Tshisekedi’s strategy to stay in power.

Felix Tshisekedi, 61, stated “a change regarding the presidential term” had nothing to do with him.

Advertisement

It was also a matter of public concern.

The 2006 Constitution is the DRC’s third fundamental law, adopted via referendum.

The document was one of the goals of the national unity government in 2003.

Advertisement

President of the Democratic Republic of Congo has announced a national commission will be set up next year to draft a new constitution for the central African country, raising concern among the opposition over possible altering of the presidential term limit.

Speaking to crowds of supporters in Kisangani, in the country’s north-east, Felix Tshisekedi said the current Constitution had “weaknesses” and was not “tailored to the realities of the country.”

The president who is serving his second and last term under the 2006 Constitution, cited the delayed formation of the government and provincial assemblies, he claimed, are torn apart by “selfish interests”.

Advertisement

In fact, the late swearing in ceremony of the government, nearly 6 months after the president was re-elected stems from the traction within the ruling coalition.

The revision of the fundamental law has been the call of the ruling coalition for weeks.

Advertisement

The Secretary general of the UDPS, the president’s party said in early October that the late leader of the party Etienne Tshisekedi had recommended a revision of the Constituent.

However, the issue is divided in the country.

Opposition officials have warned against what they see as Tshisekedi’s strategy to stay in power.

Felix Tshisekedi, 61, stated “a change regarding the presidential term” had nothing to do with him.

Advertisement

It was also a matter of public concern.

The 2006 Constitution is the DRC’s third fundamental law, adopted via referendum.

The document was one of the goals of the national unity government in 2003.

Advertisement

President of the Democratic Republic of Congo has announced a national commission will be set up next year to draft a new constitution for the central African country, raising concern among the opposition over possible altering of the presidential term limit.

Speaking to crowds of supporters in Kisangani, in the country’s north-east, Felix Tshisekedi said the current Constitution had “weaknesses” and was not “tailored to the realities of the country.”

The president who is serving his second and last term under the 2006 Constitution, cited the delayed formation of the government and provincial assemblies, he claimed, are torn apart by “selfish interests”.

Advertisement

In fact, the late swearing in ceremony of the government, nearly 6 months after the president was re-elected stems from the traction within the ruling coalition.

The revision of the fundamental law has been the call of the ruling coalition for weeks.

Advertisement

The Secretary general of the UDPS, the president’s party said in early October that the late leader of the party Etienne Tshisekedi had recommended a revision of the Constituent.

However, the issue is divided in the country.

Opposition officials have warned against what they see as Tshisekedi’s strategy to stay in power.

Felix Tshisekedi, 61, stated “a change regarding the presidential term” had nothing to do with him.

Advertisement

It was also a matter of public concern.

The 2006 Constitution is the DRC’s third fundamental law, adopted via referendum.

The document was one of the goals of the national unity government in 2003.

Advertisement

President of the Democratic Republic of Congo has announced a national commission will be set up next year to draft a new constitution for the central African country, raising concern among the opposition over possible altering of the presidential term limit.

Speaking to crowds of supporters in Kisangani, in the country’s north-east, Felix Tshisekedi said the current Constitution had “weaknesses” and was not “tailored to the realities of the country.”

The president who is serving his second and last term under the 2006 Constitution, cited the delayed formation of the government and provincial assemblies, he claimed, are torn apart by “selfish interests”.

Advertisement

In fact, the late swearing in ceremony of the government, nearly 6 months after the president was re-elected stems from the traction within the ruling coalition.

The revision of the fundamental law has been the call of the ruling coalition for weeks.

Advertisement

The Secretary general of the UDPS, the president’s party said in early October that the late leader of the party Etienne Tshisekedi had recommended a revision of the Constituent.

However, the issue is divided in the country.

Opposition officials have warned against what they see as Tshisekedi’s strategy to stay in power.

Felix Tshisekedi, 61, stated “a change regarding the presidential term” had nothing to do with him.

Advertisement

It was also a matter of public concern.

The 2006 Constitution is the DRC’s third fundamental law, adopted via referendum.

The document was one of the goals of the national unity government in 2003.