Nigeria and other African nations have been advised to prioritise energy access as a critical tool in reducing poverty, preventing disease, and addressing other developmental challenges.

This call was made by the Director General of the Energy Commission Of Nigeria, Mustapha Abdullahi, at the 7th Energy Transition Working Group meeting of the G20 in Brazil.

According to him, “May we all be aware that other important problems must be addressed such as the energy poverty on the African continent.

We need significantly more energy because energy because energy access are essential to reducing poverty, preventing disease and supply of clean water for essential hygiene,” He emphasized.

While emphasizing that finance is beg to a clean energy transition which is currently inaccessible by Africa and other developing nations, he revealed that Nigeria would require 410 billion dollars to deliver Energy Transition Plan by 2060

“Consequently, in 2021, Nigeria became the first African country to officially launch a detailed Energy Transition Plan to address the problems of energy poverty and climate change and deliver universal access to affordable energy (SDG7) by 2030 and net-zero by 2060.”

Our projected estimates have shown that Nigeria would require about $410 billion dollars to deliver the Energy Transition Plan by 2060.

He said achieving modern, affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy is vital for economic growth, improved healthcare, better education, and economic growth in both urban and rural areas.