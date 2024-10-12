The Nigeria Customs Service has re-emphasised its readiness to adopt all available technological devices in ensuring safety of borders and reduce smuggling in the country.

The Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs, Saidu Yusuf stated this during his visit and appraisal analysis of the Customs Area Commands in Ogun State.

It was one of the visits of the senior officers to the customs commands and formations to access the level of things in compliance with the laid down rules and performances.

Advertisement

The visitor, Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs, Saidu Yusuf started with Ogun Two Area Command, located in Abeokuta and commended the leadership and other officers of the command for their efforts.

Advertisement

He acknowledged positive synergy with sister agencies for efficient and effective advice delivery.

He added that the service is happy with the positive improvement of the Ogun Area 2 Command under the current leadership.

While at the Ogun 1 Area Command which is located at Idiroko, the Assistant Comptroller-General lamented the hardship officers are facing in protection of the borders and the desire of some people in sabotaging the efforts of the government.

He warned smugglers to desist from their illicit acts, especially those who engage in drugs, firearms among others or they should be ready to face the full weight of the law.

Advertisement

He however assured officers of the strong commitment of the current leadership of customs Service in ensuring protection of the country’s borders, support local manufacturers and generate revenue for the economic developments of the country.