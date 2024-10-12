Operation Whirlwind of the Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted 94.550 litres of petrol worth N75,450,900.00 at the Cameroon Adamawa bordering communities.

The seized fuel has been auctioned to the public at a controlled price of N630 per litre.

Many motorists defied the harsh weather to get to a filling station where the fuel was being sold at N630 per litre.

The product was from two trucks of fuel seized at Adamawa state border communities.

This development is coming as NNPC retail outlets in the state increased the pump price to N1,090 per litre while the independent marketers sell at 1300 per litre.

The Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi said operation Whirlwind intercepted two trucks with 33,000 litre capacity each, one

thousand and forty-six Jerri cans of 25 litres, and 12 drums of 200 litres filled with PMS along the border.

The custom DG who was represented by the Deputy Comptroller General, Enforcement, investigation and inspection, Olaniyi Olajogun called for

collaborative efforts to safeguard the nation’s resources and ensure that the benefits of fuel price deregulation are fully realized by all

Nigerians.