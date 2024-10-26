Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez has met with his Hungarian counterpart, Péter Szijjártó, in the context of the official visit he is making to the European nation.

The Cuban foreign minister described the meeting as excellent and fruitful, which he said will contribute to strengthening ties between the two countries and strengthening political-diplomatic dialogue.

He pointed out that the signing of three bilateral agreements shows interest on both sides to continue developing bilateral cooperation.

Rodríguez was invited to Hungary by the government and the president of the European Union to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Raúl Roa’s arrival there as Foreign Minister of Dignity.

The Cuban diplomacy chief said “We hope to continue to deepen the existing ties between both countries and with the European Union.”