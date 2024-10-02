The representative of NGOs and CSOs for the United Nations Decade of Action on Injury Prevention, Yusuf Suberu has urged healthcare providers nationwide to prioritise care for accident victims.

Mr Suberu made the plea during a courtesy visit to the Federal Medical Centre in Abuja.

The visit was to donate relief items and cash gifts to the hospital and accident victims.

N500,000 was donated to the hospital and 20,000 was given to each accident victims and aged patients N20,000 as well as essential items like tissues, antiseptic products, soaps and hand washes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The representative of NGOs and CSOs for the United Nations Decade of Action on Injury Prevention, Yusuf Suberu has urged healthcare providers nationwide to prioritise care for accident victims.

Mr Suberu made the plea during a courtesy visit to the Federal Medical Centre in Abuja.

The visit was to donate relief items and cash gifts to the hospital and accident victims.

N500,000 was donated to the hospital and 20,000 was given to each accident victims and aged patients N20,000 as well as essential items like tissues, antiseptic products, soaps and hand washes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The representative of NGOs and CSOs for the United Nations Decade of Action on Injury Prevention, Yusuf Suberu has urged healthcare providers nationwide to prioritise care for accident victims.

Mr Suberu made the plea during a courtesy visit to the Federal Medical Centre in Abuja.

The visit was to donate relief items and cash gifts to the hospital and accident victims.

N500,000 was donated to the hospital and 20,000 was given to each accident victims and aged patients N20,000 as well as essential items like tissues, antiseptic products, soaps and hand washes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The representative of NGOs and CSOs for the United Nations Decade of Action on Injury Prevention, Yusuf Suberu has urged healthcare providers nationwide to prioritise care for accident victims.

Mr Suberu made the plea during a courtesy visit to the Federal Medical Centre in Abuja.

The visit was to donate relief items and cash gifts to the hospital and accident victims.

N500,000 was donated to the hospital and 20,000 was given to each accident victims and aged patients N20,000 as well as essential items like tissues, antiseptic products, soaps and hand washes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The representative of NGOs and CSOs for the United Nations Decade of Action on Injury Prevention, Yusuf Suberu has urged healthcare providers nationwide to prioritise care for accident victims.

Mr Suberu made the plea during a courtesy visit to the Federal Medical Centre in Abuja.

The visit was to donate relief items and cash gifts to the hospital and accident victims.

N500,000 was donated to the hospital and 20,000 was given to each accident victims and aged patients N20,000 as well as essential items like tissues, antiseptic products, soaps and hand washes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The representative of NGOs and CSOs for the United Nations Decade of Action on Injury Prevention, Yusuf Suberu has urged healthcare providers nationwide to prioritise care for accident victims.

Mr Suberu made the plea during a courtesy visit to the Federal Medical Centre in Abuja.

The visit was to donate relief items and cash gifts to the hospital and accident victims.

N500,000 was donated to the hospital and 20,000 was given to each accident victims and aged patients N20,000 as well as essential items like tissues, antiseptic products, soaps and hand washes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The representative of NGOs and CSOs for the United Nations Decade of Action on Injury Prevention, Yusuf Suberu has urged healthcare providers nationwide to prioritise care for accident victims.

Mr Suberu made the plea during a courtesy visit to the Federal Medical Centre in Abuja.

The visit was to donate relief items and cash gifts to the hospital and accident victims.

N500,000 was donated to the hospital and 20,000 was given to each accident victims and aged patients N20,000 as well as essential items like tissues, antiseptic products, soaps and hand washes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The representative of NGOs and CSOs for the United Nations Decade of Action on Injury Prevention, Yusuf Suberu has urged healthcare providers nationwide to prioritise care for accident victims.

Mr Suberu made the plea during a courtesy visit to the Federal Medical Centre in Abuja.

The visit was to donate relief items and cash gifts to the hospital and accident victims.

N500,000 was donated to the hospital and 20,000 was given to each accident victims and aged patients N20,000 as well as essential items like tissues, antiseptic products, soaps and hand washes.

Advertisement