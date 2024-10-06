Independent Hajj Reporters, a civil society organization that monitors and reports Hajj and Umrah activities in Nigeria and Saudi Arabia has urged the Ag. Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Professor Abdullahi Usman Saleh, to focus all his energy and attention on the pre-2025 Hajj preparations that is currently moving very slowly.

IHR in a statement signed by its national coordinator Ibrahim Muhammed on Thursday, said the national executive committee of Independent Hajj Reporters welcomes the acting chairman on formal resumption of office.

IHR said “You are taking charge of the driver’s seat of the Hajj industry at a critical moment in the life of NAHCON since its creation via the NAHCON Establishment Act 2006 to serve as the apex Hajj regulatory authority in Nigeria. The image and integrity of the Nigerian Hajj industry has been punctured and it, therefore, needs an immediate restoration process – to regain the confidence and trust of pilgrims and Nigerian Muslim Ummah”.

IHR also urges Professor Saleh to reconfigure the apex regulator’s internal operating structure to emphasize service delivery to pilgrims as being developed by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

“We advise the new NAHCON helmsman to be wary of distractions that might cause him to deviate from the onerous task of making sure that Nigerian pilgrims get commensurate and timely service delivery and ensuring proper coordination of other operational stakeholders such as States Muslim Pilgrims Boards and licensed private Hajj and Umrah operators for effective services.

“Close your ears to sugarcoated praise singers and writers, open your door to those with operational expertise and ideas, listen to advice and suggestions from your inner circle but understand the concept of what is right and what is wrong, carry your Commissioner’s and staff along in all decisions without forgetting that you are the Chief accounting officer who will be held accountable for all implemented decisions, always remember that the welfare of and services to Nigerian pilgrims is your first priority and ultimately, learn from the avoidable mistakes of your predecessors,” IHR said.

“The immediate task before the commission is to create the most realistic Hajj fare computation template, galvanize States Muslim Pilgrim Welfare Boards to embark on massive awareness about 2025 hajj pilgrims registrations, rejig the pilgrim’s orientation manual to focus on how to perform hajj rites and attain hajj mabrur as opposed to the promise of 11 star luxury and exclusives services that are practically not feasible, address the genuine concerns of licensed hajj and umrah operators, laid down merit base guidelines of selecting adhoc committees during hajj operations, infuse carrot and stick in dealing with your staff, go for hajj service providers that has the capacity, experience to serve our dear pilgrims either onshore or offshore services,”.

It also said, “as a Civil Society Organization that has contributed so much to the dissemination of information to Muslim Ummah and promoting healthy competition, we will continue to support and promote transparency and accountability irrespective of whoever is involved and also maintain existing public and private channels of raising observations, offering suggestions and performing surveillance functions as Journalists.