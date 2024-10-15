Justice Matthias Dawodu of the Lagos state high court sitting in Ikeja has issued an order restraining Vincent Otse aka very dark man from furthering releasing or publishing defamatory contents against a senior advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana and his son, Falz.

The court also orders the controversial activist to bring down an alleged defamatory video which he made on Sept 24 against the Falanas.

The court also ordered the service of originating summons against Mr otse through his lawyer, deji adeyanju within 14 days.

The court made the orders following an ex parte originating application made by Mr falana and his son on Monday, against the actions of very dark man where he published “unverified audio recording of a one sided narrative by cross dresser Bobrisky” alleging perversion of justice by the popular family.

Advertisement

Justice Matthias Dawodu of the Lagos state high court sitting in Ikeja has issued an order restraining Vincent Otse aka very dark man from furthering releasing or publishing defamatory contents against a senior advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana and his son, Falz.

The court also orders the controversial activist to bring down an alleged defamatory video which he made on Sept 24 against the Falanas.

The court also ordered the service of originating summons against Mr otse through his lawyer, deji adeyanju within 14 days.

The court made the orders following an ex parte originating application made by Mr falana and his son on Monday, against the actions of very dark man where he published “unverified audio recording of a one sided narrative by cross dresser Bobrisky” alleging perversion of justice by the popular family.

Advertisement

Justice Matthias Dawodu of the Lagos state high court sitting in Ikeja has issued an order restraining Vincent Otse aka very dark man from furthering releasing or publishing defamatory contents against a senior advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana and his son, Falz.

The court also orders the controversial activist to bring down an alleged defamatory video which he made on Sept 24 against the Falanas.

The court also ordered the service of originating summons against Mr otse through his lawyer, deji adeyanju within 14 days.

The court made the orders following an ex parte originating application made by Mr falana and his son on Monday, against the actions of very dark man where he published “unverified audio recording of a one sided narrative by cross dresser Bobrisky” alleging perversion of justice by the popular family.

Advertisement

Justice Matthias Dawodu of the Lagos state high court sitting in Ikeja has issued an order restraining Vincent Otse aka very dark man from furthering releasing or publishing defamatory contents against a senior advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana and his son, Falz.

The court also orders the controversial activist to bring down an alleged defamatory video which he made on Sept 24 against the Falanas.

The court also ordered the service of originating summons against Mr otse through his lawyer, deji adeyanju within 14 days.

The court made the orders following an ex parte originating application made by Mr falana and his son on Monday, against the actions of very dark man where he published “unverified audio recording of a one sided narrative by cross dresser Bobrisky” alleging perversion of justice by the popular family.

Advertisement

Justice Matthias Dawodu of the Lagos state high court sitting in Ikeja has issued an order restraining Vincent Otse aka very dark man from furthering releasing or publishing defamatory contents against a senior advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana and his son, Falz.

The court also orders the controversial activist to bring down an alleged defamatory video which he made on Sept 24 against the Falanas.

The court also ordered the service of originating summons against Mr otse through his lawyer, deji adeyanju within 14 days.

The court made the orders following an ex parte originating application made by Mr falana and his son on Monday, against the actions of very dark man where he published “unverified audio recording of a one sided narrative by cross dresser Bobrisky” alleging perversion of justice by the popular family.

Advertisement

Justice Matthias Dawodu of the Lagos state high court sitting in Ikeja has issued an order restraining Vincent Otse aka very dark man from furthering releasing or publishing defamatory contents against a senior advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana and his son, Falz.

The court also orders the controversial activist to bring down an alleged defamatory video which he made on Sept 24 against the Falanas.

The court also ordered the service of originating summons against Mr otse through his lawyer, deji adeyanju within 14 days.

The court made the orders following an ex parte originating application made by Mr falana and his son on Monday, against the actions of very dark man where he published “unverified audio recording of a one sided narrative by cross dresser Bobrisky” alleging perversion of justice by the popular family.

Advertisement

Justice Matthias Dawodu of the Lagos state high court sitting in Ikeja has issued an order restraining Vincent Otse aka very dark man from furthering releasing or publishing defamatory contents against a senior advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana and his son, Falz.

The court also orders the controversial activist to bring down an alleged defamatory video which he made on Sept 24 against the Falanas.

The court also ordered the service of originating summons against Mr otse through his lawyer, deji adeyanju within 14 days.

The court made the orders following an ex parte originating application made by Mr falana and his son on Monday, against the actions of very dark man where he published “unverified audio recording of a one sided narrative by cross dresser Bobrisky” alleging perversion of justice by the popular family.

Advertisement

Justice Matthias Dawodu of the Lagos state high court sitting in Ikeja has issued an order restraining Vincent Otse aka very dark man from furthering releasing or publishing defamatory contents against a senior advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana and his son, Falz.

The court also orders the controversial activist to bring down an alleged defamatory video which he made on Sept 24 against the Falanas.

The court also ordered the service of originating summons against Mr otse through his lawyer, deji adeyanju within 14 days.

The court made the orders following an ex parte originating application made by Mr falana and his son on Monday, against the actions of very dark man where he published “unverified audio recording of a one sided narrative by cross dresser Bobrisky” alleging perversion of justice by the popular family.