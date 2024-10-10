The Court of Appeal in Abuja has affirmed the judgment of the federal high court Abuja, which set aside the Rivers’ N800 billion budget passed by five members of the house led by Edison Ehie.

The court held that the presentation of the budget was a gross violation of the Constitution.

The said budget should be re-presented to the House of Assembly led by Martin Amaewhule.

Advertisement

The appellate court dismissed the appeal filed by the Governor of Rivers State Siminalayi Fubara on grounds that it lacked merit.

The court held that Governor Fubara had withdrawn his counter-affidavit at the lower court in the matter and as such cannot commence an appeal on the said matter

A part must be consistent with his case, a party can not approbate and reprobate at the same time.

Governor Fubara is using his immunity to carry out executive lawlessness.

Advertisement

As a governor, he is expected to apply the rule of law and not the rule of might.

The situation of Rivers State assembly is an executive dictatorship by the governor and a joke taken too far.

Where a person makes an attempt to despise an order of court, the court must do everything to protect the order and sanctity of the rule of law.