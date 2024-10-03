An FCT high court sitting in Maitama has granted bail to the former governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku in the sum of N150 million and two sureties in like sum.

The sureties must be residents in Abuja and one of them must be at a Director level in the civil service.

The former governor is to deposit his travel documents with the Registrar of the court

He was arraigned by the EFCC on a 15-count charge of money laundering.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Mr Ishaku was arraigned alongside the former permanent secretary of local government and chieftaincy affairs Bello Yero.

Mr. Yelo was also granted bail in the same conditions as the former governor.

