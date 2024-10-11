The United Nations Children’s Fund UNICEF has donated cholera response kits valued about 113 million naira to assist the Borno State Government in combating the recent outbreak of Cholera.

This according to UNICEF is to contain the spread of the killer disease especially within Internally Displaced Persons Camps in the state.

The Borno State Government recently announced a cholera outbreak, reporting over 450 suspected cases, with 128 confirmed via Rapid Diagnostic Test and 17 by cultures.

This has raised serious concerns on the vulnerability of people living in camps.

Although the state ministry of health and human services insists on putting measures in place to contain the spread of the disease, the United Nations Children’s Fund’s wants to support this effort.

It is donating medical supplies worth over $69,000, aimed at supporting cholera treatment and preventive efforts in the state.

The Borno state government promised to immediately put to use all medical supplies donated, to manage the spread of the disease.

Elsewhere, UNICEF has supplied 300,000 doses of cholera vaccine targeting about 290,000 people at high-risk areas, with additional doses being provided for flood-prone communities.

Along with this, it has sent out 54 health technicians to collaborate with the Borno State Public Health Emergency Operation Centre to improve surveillance and case detection.