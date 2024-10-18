The Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Saudi Ministry of Culture have signed agreements to increase cultural cooperation.

The agreements seek to increase cooperation in the fields of museums, cultural heritage, theatre, performing arts, visual arts, architecture and design, libraries, and traditional and craft arts, as well as to enhance the exchange of ideas for regulations and policies.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, who is the chairman of the board of directors of both commissions, attended the ceremony, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The first program, signed by the Museums Commission and the Shanghai Museum, focused on the long-term loans of artworks and archaeological collections, in addition to future cooperation in hosting the Kingdom’s Art Exhibition, featuring contemporary Saudi artists and organized by the Museums Commission at the Shanghai Museum.

The second program was an agreement between the Museums Commission and the National Museum of China to study and establish a joint bilateral forum, in addition to an agreement on long-term loans of artworks and archaeological collections from the National Museum of China. There is also to be an exchange of exhibitions in 2025-2026 as the Saudi Musical Instruments Exhibition and the Kingdom’s Art Exhibition are to be hosted in China.

The third program, which was between the Museums Commission and the Chinese Palace Museum, looked to cooperate in the field of long-term loans of artworks and archaeological collections.

The fourth agreement, between the Heritage Commission and the Chinese Cultural Heritage Administration, agreed to renew the license for excavation work at the Al-Sereen archaeological site.

The programs are in the context of strengthening cultural relations between the two countries.

They are part of the efforts of the Ministry of Culture and other cultural bodies to open new horizons for Saudi culture by promoting international cultural exchange, which is one of the goals of the national strategy for culture under the umbrella of Saudi Vision 2030.

