China has congratulated Daniel Francisco Chapo, the candidate of Mozambique’s ruling party Frelimo, on his election as President of Mozambique, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said during a news briefing in Beijing.

Mr. Chapo emerged as the frontrunner in Mozambique’s presidential contest, with 70.67 percent of the total votes in the country’s 2024 general elections, according to preliminary figures confirmed by the National Electoral Commission (CNE) on Thursday.

“As Mozambique’s friend, China is pleased that Mozambique successfully held the general elections for the president, parliament, and regional governments, and congratulates the Frelimo party and Chapo on their election victory.

“China attaches great importance to developing relations with Mozambique.

“Next year, the two countries will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relationship”

“China is willing to work together with Mozambique from this new historical starting point to promote the continuous and in-depth development of the China-Mozambique comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and better benefit the two peoples,” Lin said.

