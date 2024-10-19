The economic advantages of carbon capturing especially in the Niger Delta has been brought to the fore.

Experts believe they are highly effective in reducing Carbon emissions globally.

Statistical data from world meter estimates that in Nigeria, carbon emissions per person are around 0.56 tons, while global carbon dioxide emissions have surpassed 40 billion tons this year.

Advertisement

One of the most realistic approaches to combating climate change is the natural capture of emissions through Nigeria’s abundant vegetation, which was discussed at a two-day pre-conference held in advance of the 1st Pan-Ijaw Economic Summit in Yenagoa.

Given the challenges of oil theft and environmental damage in the Niger Delta, the Executive Director of Operations and Technical at Tantita Security Services emphasised the importance of reducing Carbon Dioxide levels in a sustainable way, while also benefiting economically.

Advertisement

Although efforts to stop oil theft have shown significant success, the focus remains on the economic and environmental advantages of carbon capturing for local communities in the Niger Delta.