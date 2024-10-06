Referee Godfrey Philip Nkhakananga, of Malawian nationality, will be at the centre during Friday’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and the Mediterranean Knights of Libya, at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

The Confederation of African Football has also appointed Nkhakananga’s compatriots, Clemence Kanduku and Joseph Nyauti as assistant referees 1 ad 2 respectively, while Botswanan Keabetswe Dintwa will serve as fourth official for the Matchday 3 clash starting at 5pm.

Munkaila Nassam Adam from Ghana will be the commissioner, while Issaka Boubacar from Niger and Mayowa Akingbemisilu will be in the roles of referee assessor and broadcast venue manager respectively.

