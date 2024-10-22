The Corporate Affairs Commission has expressed its willingness to repositioning itself in line with the presidential mandate.

The agency is now introducing artificial intelligence to its system to perform its functions in line with global standard.

These are senior officials and staff of the Corporate Affairs Commission, led by the agency register general, Hussaini Magaji.

They are here on a retreat organized to reinvent and recreate the agency toward taking significant steps to repositioning itself as a customer-centric organization that satisfies the aspirations of both national and global businesses.

Advertisement

And One way to go in achieving that dream is the mass deployment of AI to perform certain tasks in the commission, to meet constant changes in human needs.

“Repositioning the Corporate Affairs Commission for Enhanced Service Delivery” is the theme of the event that lasted for two days.

The meeting resolves to transform and restructure the agency to a customer-centric global registry.

Advertisement