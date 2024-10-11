The National Working Committee of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has suspended its acting National chairman, Illiya Damagum and National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu for anti-party activities.

This is contained in a statement released by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

Mr Ologunagba said the decision was reached after NWC of the party extensively considered the series of complaints raised against the affected seniors officials.

The party’s spokesperson said the compliants were with regard to the letter addressed by them to the Court of Appeal in Appeal No:CA/PH/307/2024 against the Party’s position in the case involving the 27 former members of the Rivers State House of Assembly who, according to the statement, vacated their seats upon decamping from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Citing Sections 57, 58 and 59 of the PDP Constitution, Mr Ologunagba said the party consequently suspended Amb. Illiya Damagum and Sen. Samuel Anyanwu as Acting National Chairman and National Secretary of the Party.

For immediate release

*Press Release on the Decision of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP on the Reported Anti-Party Activity by the Acting National Chairman, Amb. Illiya Damagum and National Secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu*

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP has extensively considered the series of complaints raised against the Acting National Chairman, Amb. Illiya Damagum and National Secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu particularly with regard to the letter addressed by them to the Court of Appeal in Appeal No:CA/PH/307/2024 against the Party’s position in the case involving the 27 former members of the Rivers State House of Assembly who vacated their seats upon decamping from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The NWC condemned this anti-party activity of the Acting National Chairman and the National Secretary which is in gross violation of the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017) and their Oath of Office.

Consequently, the NWC, pursuant to Sections 57, 58 and 59 of the PDP Constitution, has suspended Amb. Illiya Damagum and Sen. Samuel Anyanwu as Acting National Chairman and National Secretary of the Party respectively and referred them to the National Disciplinary Committee for further action.

In the meantime, the two officials are suspended from all meetings, activities and programs of the NWC pending the conclusion of investigation by the National Disciplinary Committee.

Signed:

Hon. Debo Ologunagba

National Publicity Secretary