The Confederation of African Football, CAF, has awarded three goals and three points to Nigeria after it found Libya guilty of breaching AFCON codes.

The regional football governing body arrived at the decision following a comprehensive investigation into the inhumane treatment against Super Eagles at the Al- Abaq airport few days to the qualifying match.

CAF also fined Libya $50,000 over botched AFCON qualifiers.

It would be recalled that Libyan authorities held Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq.

With about about an hour to landing, the Nigerian aircraft was diverted to another city more than two hour drive from the original destination.