About 2,000 people gathered on Wednesday for the funeral of 19 villagers who died in landslides and flash floods that ravaged Bosnia-Herzegovina earlier this month.

The funerals were held at a cemetery in the southern Bosnian town of Jablanica.

Advertisement

According to Islamic tradition, mourners stood behind a line of imams and other religious leaders who approached 19 coffins draped in green silk.

Following that, soil was shoveled on top of the coffins as they were lowered into the ground.

Advertisement

Husein Kavazovic, the Bosnian Islamic Community’s grand mufti, led a prayer service before the burial of the 19 people who died in the settlement of Donja Jablanica, which is located outside of Jablanica.

All of the victims died on the night of October 4, when severe rains brought devastating flooding and landslides.

The storm dumped mountains of boulders, mud, and water onto the settlement, destroying numerous homes.

Advertisement

The volume of rain in northern Herzegovina and central Bosnia surprised locals, and large districts were shut off as flash floods washed away roads and bridges.

In addition to the 19 individuals killed in Donja Jablanica, four perished in Konjice, and three died in the Fojnica area. One individual is still missing.

Advertisement

About 2,000 people gathered on Wednesday for the funeral of 19 villagers who died in landslides and flash floods that ravaged Bosnia-Herzegovina earlier this month.

The funerals were held at a cemetery in the southern Bosnian town of Jablanica.

Advertisement

According to Islamic tradition, mourners stood behind a line of imams and other religious leaders who approached 19 coffins draped in green silk.

Following that, soil was shoveled on top of the coffins as they were lowered into the ground.

Advertisement

Husein Kavazovic, the Bosnian Islamic Community’s grand mufti, led a prayer service before the burial of the 19 people who died in the settlement of Donja Jablanica, which is located outside of Jablanica.

All of the victims died on the night of October 4, when severe rains brought devastating flooding and landslides.

The storm dumped mountains of boulders, mud, and water onto the settlement, destroying numerous homes.

Advertisement

The volume of rain in northern Herzegovina and central Bosnia surprised locals, and large districts were shut off as flash floods washed away roads and bridges.

In addition to the 19 individuals killed in Donja Jablanica, four perished in Konjice, and three died in the Fojnica area. One individual is still missing.

Advertisement

About 2,000 people gathered on Wednesday for the funeral of 19 villagers who died in landslides and flash floods that ravaged Bosnia-Herzegovina earlier this month.

The funerals were held at a cemetery in the southern Bosnian town of Jablanica.

Advertisement

According to Islamic tradition, mourners stood behind a line of imams and other religious leaders who approached 19 coffins draped in green silk.

Following that, soil was shoveled on top of the coffins as they were lowered into the ground.

Advertisement

Husein Kavazovic, the Bosnian Islamic Community’s grand mufti, led a prayer service before the burial of the 19 people who died in the settlement of Donja Jablanica, which is located outside of Jablanica.

All of the victims died on the night of October 4, when severe rains brought devastating flooding and landslides.

The storm dumped mountains of boulders, mud, and water onto the settlement, destroying numerous homes.

Advertisement

The volume of rain in northern Herzegovina and central Bosnia surprised locals, and large districts were shut off as flash floods washed away roads and bridges.

In addition to the 19 individuals killed in Donja Jablanica, four perished in Konjice, and three died in the Fojnica area. One individual is still missing.

Advertisement

About 2,000 people gathered on Wednesday for the funeral of 19 villagers who died in landslides and flash floods that ravaged Bosnia-Herzegovina earlier this month.

The funerals were held at a cemetery in the southern Bosnian town of Jablanica.

Advertisement

According to Islamic tradition, mourners stood behind a line of imams and other religious leaders who approached 19 coffins draped in green silk.

Following that, soil was shoveled on top of the coffins as they were lowered into the ground.

Advertisement

Husein Kavazovic, the Bosnian Islamic Community’s grand mufti, led a prayer service before the burial of the 19 people who died in the settlement of Donja Jablanica, which is located outside of Jablanica.

All of the victims died on the night of October 4, when severe rains brought devastating flooding and landslides.

The storm dumped mountains of boulders, mud, and water onto the settlement, destroying numerous homes.

Advertisement

The volume of rain in northern Herzegovina and central Bosnia surprised locals, and large districts were shut off as flash floods washed away roads and bridges.

In addition to the 19 individuals killed in Donja Jablanica, four perished in Konjice, and three died in the Fojnica area. One individual is still missing.

Advertisement

About 2,000 people gathered on Wednesday for the funeral of 19 villagers who died in landslides and flash floods that ravaged Bosnia-Herzegovina earlier this month.

The funerals were held at a cemetery in the southern Bosnian town of Jablanica.

Advertisement

According to Islamic tradition, mourners stood behind a line of imams and other religious leaders who approached 19 coffins draped in green silk.

Following that, soil was shoveled on top of the coffins as they were lowered into the ground.

Advertisement

Husein Kavazovic, the Bosnian Islamic Community’s grand mufti, led a prayer service before the burial of the 19 people who died in the settlement of Donja Jablanica, which is located outside of Jablanica.

All of the victims died on the night of October 4, when severe rains brought devastating flooding and landslides.

The storm dumped mountains of boulders, mud, and water onto the settlement, destroying numerous homes.

Advertisement

The volume of rain in northern Herzegovina and central Bosnia surprised locals, and large districts were shut off as flash floods washed away roads and bridges.

In addition to the 19 individuals killed in Donja Jablanica, four perished in Konjice, and three died in the Fojnica area. One individual is still missing.

Advertisement

About 2,000 people gathered on Wednesday for the funeral of 19 villagers who died in landslides and flash floods that ravaged Bosnia-Herzegovina earlier this month.

The funerals were held at a cemetery in the southern Bosnian town of Jablanica.

Advertisement

According to Islamic tradition, mourners stood behind a line of imams and other religious leaders who approached 19 coffins draped in green silk.

Following that, soil was shoveled on top of the coffins as they were lowered into the ground.

Advertisement

Husein Kavazovic, the Bosnian Islamic Community’s grand mufti, led a prayer service before the burial of the 19 people who died in the settlement of Donja Jablanica, which is located outside of Jablanica.

All of the victims died on the night of October 4, when severe rains brought devastating flooding and landslides.

The storm dumped mountains of boulders, mud, and water onto the settlement, destroying numerous homes.

Advertisement

The volume of rain in northern Herzegovina and central Bosnia surprised locals, and large districts were shut off as flash floods washed away roads and bridges.

In addition to the 19 individuals killed in Donja Jablanica, four perished in Konjice, and three died in the Fojnica area. One individual is still missing.

Advertisement

About 2,000 people gathered on Wednesday for the funeral of 19 villagers who died in landslides and flash floods that ravaged Bosnia-Herzegovina earlier this month.

The funerals were held at a cemetery in the southern Bosnian town of Jablanica.

Advertisement

According to Islamic tradition, mourners stood behind a line of imams and other religious leaders who approached 19 coffins draped in green silk.

Following that, soil was shoveled on top of the coffins as they were lowered into the ground.

Advertisement

Husein Kavazovic, the Bosnian Islamic Community’s grand mufti, led a prayer service before the burial of the 19 people who died in the settlement of Donja Jablanica, which is located outside of Jablanica.

All of the victims died on the night of October 4, when severe rains brought devastating flooding and landslides.

The storm dumped mountains of boulders, mud, and water onto the settlement, destroying numerous homes.

Advertisement

The volume of rain in northern Herzegovina and central Bosnia surprised locals, and large districts were shut off as flash floods washed away roads and bridges.

In addition to the 19 individuals killed in Donja Jablanica, four perished in Konjice, and three died in the Fojnica area. One individual is still missing.

Advertisement

About 2,000 people gathered on Wednesday for the funeral of 19 villagers who died in landslides and flash floods that ravaged Bosnia-Herzegovina earlier this month.

The funerals were held at a cemetery in the southern Bosnian town of Jablanica.

Advertisement

According to Islamic tradition, mourners stood behind a line of imams and other religious leaders who approached 19 coffins draped in green silk.

Following that, soil was shoveled on top of the coffins as they were lowered into the ground.

Advertisement

Husein Kavazovic, the Bosnian Islamic Community’s grand mufti, led a prayer service before the burial of the 19 people who died in the settlement of Donja Jablanica, which is located outside of Jablanica.

All of the victims died on the night of October 4, when severe rains brought devastating flooding and landslides.

The storm dumped mountains of boulders, mud, and water onto the settlement, destroying numerous homes.

Advertisement

The volume of rain in northern Herzegovina and central Bosnia surprised locals, and large districts were shut off as flash floods washed away roads and bridges.

In addition to the 19 individuals killed in Donja Jablanica, four perished in Konjice, and three died in the Fojnica area. One individual is still missing.