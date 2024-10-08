The Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has allocated 20 billion naira for the immediate reconstruction of damaged infrastructures caused by the recent floods.

The governor says all funds donated for the flood intervention would be spent judiciously.

The Maiduguri Floods has come and gone, but its impact would continue to linger for a long time in the minds of residents.

Houses, shops, markets, schools, hospitals and other public infrastructures were washed away by the floods.

Advertisement

As life gradually return to normal, the Borno state Governor Babagana Zulum has allocated 20 billion naira for immediate intervention to victims.

He disclosed that fifty percent of the funds would be for food and livelihood while the other half is for reconstruction of damaged infrastructures.

Governor Zulum took time to appreciate support received from state and federal governments, cooperate entities, development partners and individuals.

Shortly after the allocation of the 20 billion naira, Governor Zulum inaugurated a committee to investigate cause of if the Alau Dam collapse so as to forestall future occurrence.

Advertisement

The 28 member committee has one month to submit its findings and recommendations to the state government.

Advertisement

The Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has allocated 20 billion naira for the immediate reconstruction of damaged infrastructures caused by the recent floods.

The governor says all funds donated for the flood intervention would be spent judiciously.

The Maiduguri Floods has come and gone, but its impact would continue to linger for a long time in the minds of residents.

Houses, shops, markets, schools, hospitals and other public infrastructures were washed away by the floods.

Advertisement

As life gradually return to normal, the Borno state Governor Babagana Zulum has allocated 20 billion naira for immediate intervention to victims.

He disclosed that fifty percent of the funds would be for food and livelihood while the other half is for reconstruction of damaged infrastructures.

Governor Zulum took time to appreciate support received from state and federal governments, cooperate entities, development partners and individuals.

Shortly after the allocation of the 20 billion naira, Governor Zulum inaugurated a committee to investigate cause of if the Alau Dam collapse so as to forestall future occurrence.

Advertisement

The 28 member committee has one month to submit its findings and recommendations to the state government.

Advertisement

The Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has allocated 20 billion naira for the immediate reconstruction of damaged infrastructures caused by the recent floods.

The governor says all funds donated for the flood intervention would be spent judiciously.

The Maiduguri Floods has come and gone, but its impact would continue to linger for a long time in the minds of residents.

Houses, shops, markets, schools, hospitals and other public infrastructures were washed away by the floods.

Advertisement

As life gradually return to normal, the Borno state Governor Babagana Zulum has allocated 20 billion naira for immediate intervention to victims.

He disclosed that fifty percent of the funds would be for food and livelihood while the other half is for reconstruction of damaged infrastructures.

Governor Zulum took time to appreciate support received from state and federal governments, cooperate entities, development partners and individuals.

Shortly after the allocation of the 20 billion naira, Governor Zulum inaugurated a committee to investigate cause of if the Alau Dam collapse so as to forestall future occurrence.

Advertisement

The 28 member committee has one month to submit its findings and recommendations to the state government.

Advertisement

The Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has allocated 20 billion naira for the immediate reconstruction of damaged infrastructures caused by the recent floods.

The governor says all funds donated for the flood intervention would be spent judiciously.

The Maiduguri Floods has come and gone, but its impact would continue to linger for a long time in the minds of residents.

Houses, shops, markets, schools, hospitals and other public infrastructures were washed away by the floods.

Advertisement

As life gradually return to normal, the Borno state Governor Babagana Zulum has allocated 20 billion naira for immediate intervention to victims.

He disclosed that fifty percent of the funds would be for food and livelihood while the other half is for reconstruction of damaged infrastructures.

Governor Zulum took time to appreciate support received from state and federal governments, cooperate entities, development partners and individuals.

Shortly after the allocation of the 20 billion naira, Governor Zulum inaugurated a committee to investigate cause of if the Alau Dam collapse so as to forestall future occurrence.

Advertisement

The 28 member committee has one month to submit its findings and recommendations to the state government.

Advertisement

The Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has allocated 20 billion naira for the immediate reconstruction of damaged infrastructures caused by the recent floods.

The governor says all funds donated for the flood intervention would be spent judiciously.

The Maiduguri Floods has come and gone, but its impact would continue to linger for a long time in the minds of residents.

Houses, shops, markets, schools, hospitals and other public infrastructures were washed away by the floods.

Advertisement

As life gradually return to normal, the Borno state Governor Babagana Zulum has allocated 20 billion naira for immediate intervention to victims.

He disclosed that fifty percent of the funds would be for food and livelihood while the other half is for reconstruction of damaged infrastructures.

Governor Zulum took time to appreciate support received from state and federal governments, cooperate entities, development partners and individuals.

Shortly after the allocation of the 20 billion naira, Governor Zulum inaugurated a committee to investigate cause of if the Alau Dam collapse so as to forestall future occurrence.

Advertisement

The 28 member committee has one month to submit its findings and recommendations to the state government.

Advertisement

The Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has allocated 20 billion naira for the immediate reconstruction of damaged infrastructures caused by the recent floods.

The governor says all funds donated for the flood intervention would be spent judiciously.

The Maiduguri Floods has come and gone, but its impact would continue to linger for a long time in the minds of residents.

Houses, shops, markets, schools, hospitals and other public infrastructures were washed away by the floods.

Advertisement

As life gradually return to normal, the Borno state Governor Babagana Zulum has allocated 20 billion naira for immediate intervention to victims.

He disclosed that fifty percent of the funds would be for food and livelihood while the other half is for reconstruction of damaged infrastructures.

Governor Zulum took time to appreciate support received from state and federal governments, cooperate entities, development partners and individuals.

Shortly after the allocation of the 20 billion naira, Governor Zulum inaugurated a committee to investigate cause of if the Alau Dam collapse so as to forestall future occurrence.

Advertisement

The 28 member committee has one month to submit its findings and recommendations to the state government.

Advertisement

The Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has allocated 20 billion naira for the immediate reconstruction of damaged infrastructures caused by the recent floods.

The governor says all funds donated for the flood intervention would be spent judiciously.

The Maiduguri Floods has come and gone, but its impact would continue to linger for a long time in the minds of residents.

Houses, shops, markets, schools, hospitals and other public infrastructures were washed away by the floods.

Advertisement

As life gradually return to normal, the Borno state Governor Babagana Zulum has allocated 20 billion naira for immediate intervention to victims.

He disclosed that fifty percent of the funds would be for food and livelihood while the other half is for reconstruction of damaged infrastructures.

Governor Zulum took time to appreciate support received from state and federal governments, cooperate entities, development partners and individuals.

Shortly after the allocation of the 20 billion naira, Governor Zulum inaugurated a committee to investigate cause of if the Alau Dam collapse so as to forestall future occurrence.

Advertisement

The 28 member committee has one month to submit its findings and recommendations to the state government.

Advertisement

The Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has allocated 20 billion naira for the immediate reconstruction of damaged infrastructures caused by the recent floods.

The governor says all funds donated for the flood intervention would be spent judiciously.

The Maiduguri Floods has come and gone, but its impact would continue to linger for a long time in the minds of residents.

Houses, shops, markets, schools, hospitals and other public infrastructures were washed away by the floods.

Advertisement

As life gradually return to normal, the Borno state Governor Babagana Zulum has allocated 20 billion naira for immediate intervention to victims.

He disclosed that fifty percent of the funds would be for food and livelihood while the other half is for reconstruction of damaged infrastructures.

Governor Zulum took time to appreciate support received from state and federal governments, cooperate entities, development partners and individuals.

Shortly after the allocation of the 20 billion naira, Governor Zulum inaugurated a committee to investigate cause of if the Alau Dam collapse so as to forestall future occurrence.

Advertisement

The 28 member committee has one month to submit its findings and recommendations to the state government.