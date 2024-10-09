Boeing has withdrawn its 30% pay increase offer to striking workers in the United States after negotiations with union representatives broke down.

The corporation announced on Wednesday that the union was not seriously considering its suggestions.

However, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) claimed Boeing was “hell-bent on standing on the non-negotiated offer” that was sent directly to the media on September 23 and rejected by its members.

The union, which represents the 33,000 striking workers, also stated that making offers through the media was making it harder to reach an agreement.

Boeing has suspended the jobs of tens of thousands of staff in response to the walkout which began on September 12, shutting down production of some planes.

The impasse leaves Boeing with no clear path forward to overcome the debilitating strike, which has shut down production at its key commercial manufacturing base on the US west coast.

Boeing’s shares fell 2.7% as of 9:42 a.m. in New York on Wednesday. The stock had declined about 41% this year through Tuesday’s close, shedding more than $60 billion in market value as the company bounced from crisis to crisis.

