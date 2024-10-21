Fortifying security around the courts and judges by the federal government will go a long way in speedy dispensation of Justice while also straightening the nation’s democracy.

This call is from the Bishop of Yola Catholic Diocese Bishop Dami Manza during this yeary catholic law week.

Speaking during the service, Bishop of Yola Catholic Diocese Bishop Dami Manza calls on catholic lawyers to be good ambassadors by working towards the national development.

The Bishop who was represented by Fr.Maurice Kwaranga wants the federal government to improve security around legal practitioners and the court premises.

Some of the lawyers in an interview reel out the challenges bedeviling the nation and the way forward.

The leadership of the catholic church and the lawyers have resolve to work with president Tinubu for better Nigerian.