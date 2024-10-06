The immediate past governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom, has confidence that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would reclaim power in the state in 2027.

Ortom stated this at the party’s state congress in Makurdi adding that the enthusiasm and zeal exhibited by members of the party during the congress was an indication of PDP momentum to dislodge the All Progressives Congress (APC) from power.

Amidst the crisis in the Benue State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, a former member of the House of Representatives, Ezekiel Adaji, has emerged as the new chairman of the party.

Mister Adaji emerged during the party’s state congress that was held on Thursday in Makurdi.

Advertisement

With his emergence, he now heads the new 27-member State Executive Committee of the party elected with him.

The winners were announced by the leader of the Benue State PDP Congress Electoral Committee led by Ibrahim Shaba.

Mister Shaba said they had a total delegates list of 2910 and 2900 were accredited for the state congress election.

Other officials elected at the state congress include State Secretary, Dan Nyikwagh; State Publicity Secretary, Tim Nyor; Youth Leader, Ibya Terkimbil; and Women Leader, Mrs Alice Albert, amongst others.