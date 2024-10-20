Residents of Abache Community in Okpokwu local government area of Benue State have called on the state government to intervene in the mining activities been carried out by the Dangote coal mines limited in their locality.

They made the called in Makurdi saying that the mining activities has created havoc in community leaving residents to unpleasant experience.

The community spokesman, Moses Odeh, who shared activities of the mining company particularly, the peace deal signed in 2022 and the other in 2024, promising to provide basic amenities for the community.

They then call on the National and state assembly to immediately investigate the works of the mining activities done in Abache Community as all attempts to reach the representative of Dangote Coal Mines Ltd Mister Nuhu Eluja failed as he did not pick calls nor respond to messages.

