A communities in Benue state have signed a peace accord In an effort to find lasting solutions to the lingering crisis between the Agatu people and Fulani community.

The peace accord meeting which held in Makurdi, the Benue state capital was brokered by the Operation Whirlstroke led by the Force Commander Brigadier General Lewis Lepdung.

Over the years, there has been violent crisis between the Agatu people of Benue state and Fulani herders in that area.

Despite interventions from various quarters to quell the crisis, it has persisted resulting to the death and displacement of many.

This peace meeting convened at the instance of the Operation Whirlstroke led by its Force Commander Brigadier General Lewis Lepdung is to dialogue between both parties and stakeholders towards fostering peace and mutual cooperation.

The meeting held behind closed doors lasting for several hours.

Various representatives who spoke to newsmen after the meeting expressed satisfaction with the Outcome and promised to put an end to all hostilities.

A communique was issued at the end of the meeting and read by the Director General Benue State Peace and Reconciliation Commission, Josephine Habba.

