The Bayelsa State Government has reassured that it would end the current blackout across the State as repairs of vandalised electricity towers reach advanced stages.

This is coming days after the expiration of a deadline by the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

This was the estimated time frame given by the Transmission Company of Nigeria for power to return to the Bayelsa State Capital after a meeting with the Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo last month.

Over three weeks after, a visit to some of the affected towers along the East-West road revealed advance work on most of the towers with reconnection of the high-tension cables ongoing.

But during the monthly transparent briefing held at the Treasury House in Yenagoa, the commissioner of information also emphasized the commitment of the state government to generate electricity in Bayelsa State.

Despite the challenges to return power to the state capital, the government believes it won’t take beyond the stipulated time frame by the TCN.