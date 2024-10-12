The Local Government Chapters of the All Progressives Congress in Ekeremor and Southern Ijaw have suspended the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Oil, Heineken Lokpobiri, along with the 2019 governorship candidate, David Lyon, and others.

This action, they say, is due to their involvement in activities against the party and serious misconduct.

Advertisement

During a press briefing in Yenagoa, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Southern Ijaw and Ekeremor Local Government Areas announced significant decisions.

Advertisement

They confirmed the suspension of several prominent figures, including the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri, the 2019 governorship candidate David Lyon, former party chairman Jotham Amos, two sitting commissioners, and others, citing violations of the party’s constitution and involvement in anti-party activities.

In response, some party leaders contested the suspensions, claiming that the APC currently lacks valid executives due to the withdrawal of a legal case, which they argue nullifies the disciplinary actions.

With these internal divisions surfacing, there is growing anticipation for the National Working Committee of the APC to step in and address the matter.