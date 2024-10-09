The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Kebbi Police Command, has confirmed the killing of Alhaji Isah Daya, the abducted District Head of Kanya, by suspected bandits in the state .

Mr. Daya was kidnapped along with eight others in Kanya District of Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area on October 6.

A combined team of security operatives, comprising police, military, and vigilantes, successfully rescued eight of the abducted victims in a gun duel at Sakaba forest on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.

The rescued victims were reunited with their families after receiving medical attention at the General Hospital in Sakaba.

Unfortunately, the district head’s body was found during the search and rescue operation.

Commissioner of Police Alhaji Bello Sani extended condolences to the state government, Zuru Emirate, and the late district head’s family, praying for his soul to rest in peace.

The police urged the public to provide relevant information to aid in arresting the perpetrators and support the ongoing investigation.

