The Nigerian Army says it is aware of the vicious insinuations circulating in the media , alleging that insurgents have taken over a Military Training Area in Kontagora, Niger State.

The Army says it acknowledges the palpable unease the baseless claim may have stirred within the Kontagora and Mariga communities, as well as Niger State as a whole.

The Army however says that no credible threat exists in those areas as being peddled, contrary to the information presented by Honourable Abdullahi Isah, representing the Kontagora II Constituency on the floor of the Niger State House of Assembly on 28 October 2024.

It adds that reports purporting an invasion of the military training area by alleged bandits and the subsequent displacement of residents from 23 communities across Kontagora and Mariga are not only untrue, but are utterly misleading and harmful, as it appears calculated to incite unnecessary panic in the neighbourhood.

A thorough investigation by Army intelligence unit confirmed that the individuals observed in the area were herders seeking grazing grounds for their herds.

No malicious intent was detected, and no hostile actions were observed.

The Army says while it appreciates the vigilance of the communities and the honourable member’s commitment to the safety of the people he represents, we strongly urge all concerned parties to approach such matters with caution and verify information through official channels, in this case, the Nigerian Army.

It says that undoubtedly, misinformation of this nature has the potential to spread unwarranted fear, engender panic, misdirect valuable resources away from real security priorities, and ultimately aggravate the security situation.

The Nigerian Army reiterates that its training areas remain secured, fortified, and designed to swiftly neutralize any security threat.

The Nigerian Army adds that it remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of our host communities and Nigerians in general.