A police officer has been killed while an expatriate and scores of travelers including some workers of a construction firm were kidnapped by armed bandits in Zamfara

The incident occurred Thursday morning when the heavily armed men blocked the ever busy Tsafe – Funtua road for several hours.

One of the survivors informed TVC News that the terrorists created an ambush on the road and shot at any moving vehicles.

A Toyota RAV 4 Jeep according to him carrying an expatriate was among the vehicles attacked and a policeman attached to the VIP was killed instantly.

The expatriate and several other travelers were whisked away by the bandits to an unknown destination.

A combined team of Security operatives stormed the scene after nearly two hours and cleared the road for motorists

This incident is coming barely twenty four hours after the Minister of state for Defence, Bello Matawalle relocated to Sokoto state in the quest for an end to Banditry and kidnapping.