The bail application filed by Tigran Gambaryan, an executive of Binance Holdings Limited, has been stalled at the federal high court in Abuja due to the absence of the judge.

Although the ruling was reserved to be delivered, the court did not sit as judges are said to be attending a seminar at the National Judicial Institute in Abuja.

The ruling has now been adjourned to Friday, October 11th.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Binance, a cryptocurrency firm, and Gambaryan, on allegations of money laundering in April.

The court had earlier refused Gambaryan’s first bail request in May.

The Binance executive later collapsed in court due to “ill-health”, His legal team and family have raised the alarm that he could die in the Kuje prison if his health continues to deteriorate.

His wife, Yuki, said Gambaryan’s health was getting worse, adding that he needed “highly specialised and risky surgery” to treat the herniated disc in his back.

Gambaryan’s health had led Justice Nwite, presiding judge to issue an arrest warrant against Abraham Ehizojie, a medical doctor at the health facility in Kuje correctional centre, over his failure to produce the executive’s medical report.

On September 2, the EFCC objected to the health claims made by the Binance executive after prosecuting counsel, Ekele Iheanacho, filed a counter affidavit to the bail application.

His counsel, Mark Mordi SAN, had informed the court of another bail application — which was filed on August 28 — seeking his client’s release on medical grounds.

However, the prosecution filed a counter affidavit opposing the bail application.

Ekele Iheanacho, EFCC counsel, said he has perused the defendant’s medical records and his health challenge “is not as serious” as it has been portrayed.

