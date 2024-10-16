The Minister of Defence Mohammed Badaru Abubakar has extended his condolences to the Government and People of Jigawa State following the tragic fuel tanker explosion in Majiya Town, Taura Local Government Area.

The devastating incident occurred last Tuesday night, claiming the lives of over 109 people and leaving more than 50 others injured.

The Minister expressed his deep sadness through his Media aide, Mati Ali, and sympathized with the families of the victims.

He prayed for the souls of the departed to rest in peace and for Almighty God to grant their families the strength and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

The Minister also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.