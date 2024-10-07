Rescue workers are searching for survivors after flash floods and landslides struck regions of Bosnia, killing at least sixteen persons and injuring dozens more.

Following the precipitation, construction machinery worked to clear mounds of boulders and debris from the central town of Jablanica.

Huge amounts of rain poured in the area surrounding Jablanica and nearby Konjic, triggering abrupt floods that overwhelmed people’s homes while they slept.

Surging waters also caused landslides, which toppled roads and hills, burying settlements in muck and cutting off entire districts.

According to Bosnian media, rocks from a neighboring quarry fell on the settlement of Donja Jablanica and buried buildings.

At least sixteen persons are confirmed dead so far, including a baby, officials said, and at least ten are still missing while dozens are injured.

Rescuers blocked off Jablanica, preventing strangers from entering while they conducted searches. Some houses were buried up to their roofs, and when the water receded, rescuers could be seen trekking across rubble heaps left behind.

Some communities near the storm-hit town of Konjic remained cut off on Saturday, according to officials.

Bosnia’s election authorities said local elections due for Sunday would be postponed in the flood-hit municipalities.

Human-caused climate change intensifies rainfall because heated air retains more moisture.

This summer, the Balkans again had long-lasting record temperatures, resulting in a drought. Scientists claimed that the dried-out ground inhibited floodwater absorption.

Flooding was also reported in Croatia and Montenegro in recent days, but with less damage and no fatalities.

