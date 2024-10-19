A traditional ruler in Osun State, the Orangun Ika-Ejigbo, Oba Zakariyah Oladimeji is appealing to well meaning individuals to support Government in providing quality healthcare services for people particularly those in rural communities.

Oba Zakariyah Oladimeji was speaking at a free medical outreach organised in his palace by an Osun-based non-governmental organisation for residents of the community

The monarch identified the need for Government to ensure all its primary healthcare centres are functional for the health needs of citizens.

Seun Salami, the team leader for medical staff, says the project stems from his desire to promote inclusive access to healthcare in remote communities.

Beneficiaries of the outreach are appreciative of the organisers and the traditional rulers the gesture.