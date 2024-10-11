Prime Minister of Malaysia Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced that Asean and Beijing have reached an agreement to avoid disputes in the South China Sea.

According to him, during the 44th and 45th Asean Summits and Related Summits conducted here, China and every other nation in the area have likewise decided to use diplomatic channels and talks to settle problems in those waters.

Disputes in the South China Sea were among the primary concerns discussed by the ten Asean countries and its dialogue partner, China, at the summit, with an emphasis on the right to defend their distinct national sovereignty.

Advertisement

Last August, the Philippines and China traded accusations over a collision of coastguard vessels near Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea, the seventh maritime conflict between the two countries in a month.

For decades, China, the Philippines, and numerous other Asia-Pacific governments have disputed the territorial status of several islands and reefs in the South China Sea.

Advertisement

Regarding the situation in Myanmar, Anwar stated that Malaysia is focusing on increasing interaction with Myanmar stakeholders in order to settle the country’s crisis.

Myanmar shown significant improvements by indicating a willingness to engage directly and actively with Malaysia, he stated.

Anwar stated that he has directed Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to coordinate the negotiations.

During the three-day summit, he noted that the Myanmar crisis was among the main topics of discussion, with a focus on maintaining peace in Southeast Asia.

Advertisement

Approximately 4,000 people have been killed, and nearly a million residents displaced since Myanmar’s civilian government was abruptly overthrown in a military coup in February 2021. Malaysia is currently hosting around 200,000 Myanmar refugees.

In related developments, Anwar said Malaysia emphasised the importance of upholding Asean’s principle of independence at the 19th East Asia Summit (EAS) today.

He said this includes continuing good bilateral relations with the United States and the European Union while also strengthening ties with China.

The East Asia Summit involves 18 countries, including the 10 Asean nations, Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, South Korea, and the United States.

Advertisement

Prime Minister of Malaysia Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced that Asean and Beijing have reached an agreement to avoid disputes in the South China Sea.

According to him, during the 44th and 45th Asean Summits and Related Summits conducted here, China and every other nation in the area have likewise decided to use diplomatic channels and talks to settle problems in those waters.

Disputes in the South China Sea were among the primary concerns discussed by the ten Asean countries and its dialogue partner, China, at the summit, with an emphasis on the right to defend their distinct national sovereignty.

Advertisement

Last August, the Philippines and China traded accusations over a collision of coastguard vessels near Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea, the seventh maritime conflict between the two countries in a month.

For decades, China, the Philippines, and numerous other Asia-Pacific governments have disputed the territorial status of several islands and reefs in the South China Sea.

Advertisement

Regarding the situation in Myanmar, Anwar stated that Malaysia is focusing on increasing interaction with Myanmar stakeholders in order to settle the country’s crisis.

Myanmar shown significant improvements by indicating a willingness to engage directly and actively with Malaysia, he stated.

Anwar stated that he has directed Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to coordinate the negotiations.

During the three-day summit, he noted that the Myanmar crisis was among the main topics of discussion, with a focus on maintaining peace in Southeast Asia.

Advertisement

Approximately 4,000 people have been killed, and nearly a million residents displaced since Myanmar’s civilian government was abruptly overthrown in a military coup in February 2021. Malaysia is currently hosting around 200,000 Myanmar refugees.

In related developments, Anwar said Malaysia emphasised the importance of upholding Asean’s principle of independence at the 19th East Asia Summit (EAS) today.

He said this includes continuing good bilateral relations with the United States and the European Union while also strengthening ties with China.

The East Asia Summit involves 18 countries, including the 10 Asean nations, Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, South Korea, and the United States.

Advertisement

Prime Minister of Malaysia Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced that Asean and Beijing have reached an agreement to avoid disputes in the South China Sea.

According to him, during the 44th and 45th Asean Summits and Related Summits conducted here, China and every other nation in the area have likewise decided to use diplomatic channels and talks to settle problems in those waters.

Disputes in the South China Sea were among the primary concerns discussed by the ten Asean countries and its dialogue partner, China, at the summit, with an emphasis on the right to defend their distinct national sovereignty.

Advertisement

Last August, the Philippines and China traded accusations over a collision of coastguard vessels near Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea, the seventh maritime conflict between the two countries in a month.

For decades, China, the Philippines, and numerous other Asia-Pacific governments have disputed the territorial status of several islands and reefs in the South China Sea.

Advertisement

Regarding the situation in Myanmar, Anwar stated that Malaysia is focusing on increasing interaction with Myanmar stakeholders in order to settle the country’s crisis.

Myanmar shown significant improvements by indicating a willingness to engage directly and actively with Malaysia, he stated.

Anwar stated that he has directed Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to coordinate the negotiations.

During the three-day summit, he noted that the Myanmar crisis was among the main topics of discussion, with a focus on maintaining peace in Southeast Asia.

Advertisement

Approximately 4,000 people have been killed, and nearly a million residents displaced since Myanmar’s civilian government was abruptly overthrown in a military coup in February 2021. Malaysia is currently hosting around 200,000 Myanmar refugees.

In related developments, Anwar said Malaysia emphasised the importance of upholding Asean’s principle of independence at the 19th East Asia Summit (EAS) today.

He said this includes continuing good bilateral relations with the United States and the European Union while also strengthening ties with China.

The East Asia Summit involves 18 countries, including the 10 Asean nations, Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, South Korea, and the United States.

Advertisement

Prime Minister of Malaysia Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced that Asean and Beijing have reached an agreement to avoid disputes in the South China Sea.

According to him, during the 44th and 45th Asean Summits and Related Summits conducted here, China and every other nation in the area have likewise decided to use diplomatic channels and talks to settle problems in those waters.

Disputes in the South China Sea were among the primary concerns discussed by the ten Asean countries and its dialogue partner, China, at the summit, with an emphasis on the right to defend their distinct national sovereignty.

Advertisement

Last August, the Philippines and China traded accusations over a collision of coastguard vessels near Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea, the seventh maritime conflict between the two countries in a month.

For decades, China, the Philippines, and numerous other Asia-Pacific governments have disputed the territorial status of several islands and reefs in the South China Sea.

Advertisement

Regarding the situation in Myanmar, Anwar stated that Malaysia is focusing on increasing interaction with Myanmar stakeholders in order to settle the country’s crisis.

Myanmar shown significant improvements by indicating a willingness to engage directly and actively with Malaysia, he stated.

Anwar stated that he has directed Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to coordinate the negotiations.

During the three-day summit, he noted that the Myanmar crisis was among the main topics of discussion, with a focus on maintaining peace in Southeast Asia.

Advertisement

Approximately 4,000 people have been killed, and nearly a million residents displaced since Myanmar’s civilian government was abruptly overthrown in a military coup in February 2021. Malaysia is currently hosting around 200,000 Myanmar refugees.

In related developments, Anwar said Malaysia emphasised the importance of upholding Asean’s principle of independence at the 19th East Asia Summit (EAS) today.

He said this includes continuing good bilateral relations with the United States and the European Union while also strengthening ties with China.

The East Asia Summit involves 18 countries, including the 10 Asean nations, Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, South Korea, and the United States.

Advertisement

Prime Minister of Malaysia Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced that Asean and Beijing have reached an agreement to avoid disputes in the South China Sea.

According to him, during the 44th and 45th Asean Summits and Related Summits conducted here, China and every other nation in the area have likewise decided to use diplomatic channels and talks to settle problems in those waters.

Disputes in the South China Sea were among the primary concerns discussed by the ten Asean countries and its dialogue partner, China, at the summit, with an emphasis on the right to defend their distinct national sovereignty.

Advertisement

Last August, the Philippines and China traded accusations over a collision of coastguard vessels near Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea, the seventh maritime conflict between the two countries in a month.

For decades, China, the Philippines, and numerous other Asia-Pacific governments have disputed the territorial status of several islands and reefs in the South China Sea.

Advertisement

Regarding the situation in Myanmar, Anwar stated that Malaysia is focusing on increasing interaction with Myanmar stakeholders in order to settle the country’s crisis.

Myanmar shown significant improvements by indicating a willingness to engage directly and actively with Malaysia, he stated.

Anwar stated that he has directed Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to coordinate the negotiations.

During the three-day summit, he noted that the Myanmar crisis was among the main topics of discussion, with a focus on maintaining peace in Southeast Asia.

Advertisement

Approximately 4,000 people have been killed, and nearly a million residents displaced since Myanmar’s civilian government was abruptly overthrown in a military coup in February 2021. Malaysia is currently hosting around 200,000 Myanmar refugees.

In related developments, Anwar said Malaysia emphasised the importance of upholding Asean’s principle of independence at the 19th East Asia Summit (EAS) today.

He said this includes continuing good bilateral relations with the United States and the European Union while also strengthening ties with China.

The East Asia Summit involves 18 countries, including the 10 Asean nations, Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, South Korea, and the United States.

Advertisement

Prime Minister of Malaysia Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced that Asean and Beijing have reached an agreement to avoid disputes in the South China Sea.

According to him, during the 44th and 45th Asean Summits and Related Summits conducted here, China and every other nation in the area have likewise decided to use diplomatic channels and talks to settle problems in those waters.

Disputes in the South China Sea were among the primary concerns discussed by the ten Asean countries and its dialogue partner, China, at the summit, with an emphasis on the right to defend their distinct national sovereignty.

Advertisement

Last August, the Philippines and China traded accusations over a collision of coastguard vessels near Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea, the seventh maritime conflict between the two countries in a month.

For decades, China, the Philippines, and numerous other Asia-Pacific governments have disputed the territorial status of several islands and reefs in the South China Sea.

Advertisement

Regarding the situation in Myanmar, Anwar stated that Malaysia is focusing on increasing interaction with Myanmar stakeholders in order to settle the country’s crisis.

Myanmar shown significant improvements by indicating a willingness to engage directly and actively with Malaysia, he stated.

Anwar stated that he has directed Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to coordinate the negotiations.

During the three-day summit, he noted that the Myanmar crisis was among the main topics of discussion, with a focus on maintaining peace in Southeast Asia.

Advertisement

Approximately 4,000 people have been killed, and nearly a million residents displaced since Myanmar’s civilian government was abruptly overthrown in a military coup in February 2021. Malaysia is currently hosting around 200,000 Myanmar refugees.

In related developments, Anwar said Malaysia emphasised the importance of upholding Asean’s principle of independence at the 19th East Asia Summit (EAS) today.

He said this includes continuing good bilateral relations with the United States and the European Union while also strengthening ties with China.

The East Asia Summit involves 18 countries, including the 10 Asean nations, Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, South Korea, and the United States.

Advertisement

Prime Minister of Malaysia Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced that Asean and Beijing have reached an agreement to avoid disputes in the South China Sea.

According to him, during the 44th and 45th Asean Summits and Related Summits conducted here, China and every other nation in the area have likewise decided to use diplomatic channels and talks to settle problems in those waters.

Disputes in the South China Sea were among the primary concerns discussed by the ten Asean countries and its dialogue partner, China, at the summit, with an emphasis on the right to defend their distinct national sovereignty.

Advertisement

Last August, the Philippines and China traded accusations over a collision of coastguard vessels near Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea, the seventh maritime conflict between the two countries in a month.

For decades, China, the Philippines, and numerous other Asia-Pacific governments have disputed the territorial status of several islands and reefs in the South China Sea.

Advertisement

Regarding the situation in Myanmar, Anwar stated that Malaysia is focusing on increasing interaction with Myanmar stakeholders in order to settle the country’s crisis.

Myanmar shown significant improvements by indicating a willingness to engage directly and actively with Malaysia, he stated.

Anwar stated that he has directed Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to coordinate the negotiations.

During the three-day summit, he noted that the Myanmar crisis was among the main topics of discussion, with a focus on maintaining peace in Southeast Asia.

Advertisement

Approximately 4,000 people have been killed, and nearly a million residents displaced since Myanmar’s civilian government was abruptly overthrown in a military coup in February 2021. Malaysia is currently hosting around 200,000 Myanmar refugees.

In related developments, Anwar said Malaysia emphasised the importance of upholding Asean’s principle of independence at the 19th East Asia Summit (EAS) today.

He said this includes continuing good bilateral relations with the United States and the European Union while also strengthening ties with China.

The East Asia Summit involves 18 countries, including the 10 Asean nations, Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, South Korea, and the United States.

Advertisement

Prime Minister of Malaysia Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced that Asean and Beijing have reached an agreement to avoid disputes in the South China Sea.

According to him, during the 44th and 45th Asean Summits and Related Summits conducted here, China and every other nation in the area have likewise decided to use diplomatic channels and talks to settle problems in those waters.

Disputes in the South China Sea were among the primary concerns discussed by the ten Asean countries and its dialogue partner, China, at the summit, with an emphasis on the right to defend their distinct national sovereignty.

Advertisement

Last August, the Philippines and China traded accusations over a collision of coastguard vessels near Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea, the seventh maritime conflict between the two countries in a month.

For decades, China, the Philippines, and numerous other Asia-Pacific governments have disputed the territorial status of several islands and reefs in the South China Sea.

Advertisement

Regarding the situation in Myanmar, Anwar stated that Malaysia is focusing on increasing interaction with Myanmar stakeholders in order to settle the country’s crisis.

Myanmar shown significant improvements by indicating a willingness to engage directly and actively with Malaysia, he stated.

Anwar stated that he has directed Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to coordinate the negotiations.

During the three-day summit, he noted that the Myanmar crisis was among the main topics of discussion, with a focus on maintaining peace in Southeast Asia.

Advertisement

Approximately 4,000 people have been killed, and nearly a million residents displaced since Myanmar’s civilian government was abruptly overthrown in a military coup in February 2021. Malaysia is currently hosting around 200,000 Myanmar refugees.

In related developments, Anwar said Malaysia emphasised the importance of upholding Asean’s principle of independence at the 19th East Asia Summit (EAS) today.

He said this includes continuing good bilateral relations with the United States and the European Union while also strengthening ties with China.

The East Asia Summit involves 18 countries, including the 10 Asean nations, Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, South Korea, and the United States.