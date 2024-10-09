By Prince Uba

Nigeria Army has successfully repelled an attack at Ehime Mbano local government secretariat.

In a statement by assistant Director public relations of 34 artillery brigade Obinze, Joseph Akubo, the troops were on ground to deny the hoodlums access to the facility.

According to him, the criminal elements came, shooting sporadically and lobbying hand held grenade and other explosive into the secretariat but the operatives repelled them.

The army also confirmed that no soldier died in the gun duel and no part of the secretariat was affected as claimed in some quarters