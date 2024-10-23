The Arewa Support for Tinubu and Shettima 2027 has launched a public awareness campaign to educate Nigerians on the policies and programs of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

According to Abdullahi Mudi, convenor of the group, the campaign aims to enlighten the general public, particularly the youth, on the federal government’s initiatives to alleviate economic hardship.

Some of the programs highlighted by Abdullahi Mudi include Student Loan Program Providing financial assistance to students, Nano Business Support Empowering small business owners, Youth Talent Program of Developing skills among young Nigerians and SMEs Support for Boosting Small and Medium Enterprises.

According to him these programs demonstrate the federal government’s commitment to the welfare and well-being of its citizens.

Abdullahi Mudi urged the public to support the current administration and give President Tinubu’s government time to implement its policies.

He emphasized that the federal government has introduced initiatives that will improve the country’s economy and living standards.

Abdullahi Mudi further appealed to the public to avoid spreading malicious statements that could incite public unrest, adding that by promoting national unity and cooperation, Nigerians can work together towards a brighter future.

This public awareness campaign is a significant step towards promoting transparency and understanding of the Tinubu administration’s policies.

