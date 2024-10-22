The Confederation of African Football president, Patrice Motsepe, says that a proper investigation is ongoing following the recent controversy surrounding Nigeria’s AFCON qualifier against Libya.

Mr Motsepe, without commenting directly on the Nigeria-Libya situation, noted that the incident is under investigation.

He said, “It’s because when there was this problem with the Nigerian national team in Libya, and I will not comment on that, because there’s a proper investigation. But I want to emphasise a principle that we will not tolerate, because this is something that has been going on for quite some time.

“Your national team, let me emphasise, forget about the Nigeria and Libya situation, because that process has been properly investigated, and appropriate action will be taken.”

Advertisement

He further highlighted that such issues have been recurring in African football, where visiting teams are sometimes treated poorly.

During his remarks, the CAF President emphasised the importance of treating visiting teams with respect and dignity, pointing to the principle of fairness in competition.