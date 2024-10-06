The All Progressive Congress (APC) has secured a landslide victory in the Jigawa Local Government elections, winning all the 27 chairmanship seats and 281 out of 287 councillorship positions.

TVC NEWS Correspondent Yusif Isah report that the election results were announced at local government headquarters and ward coalition centers across the state.

The APC’s overwhelming victory was confirmed by the Jigawa State Independent Electoral Commission (JISEC).

The opposition parties, APGA and Accord Party secure 5 councillor seats.

APGA won one seat in Margadu ward, Guri Local Government, while Accord Party won four seats in Ajaura ward, Taura Local Government; Kanwa ward, Jahun Local Government; Maiaduwa ward, Gagarawa Local Government; and Guntusu ward, Gwaiwa Local Government.

However, the winner of the Dubantu ward in Hadejia Local Government was not declared due to disputes and destroyed ballot boxes.

The winners of the 27 local government chairmanship seats will be sworn in on Monday, October 7, 2024.

