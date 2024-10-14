The All Progressives Congress chapters in Yenagoa and Sagbama local government areas have suspended several prominent members due to actions against the party and serious misconduct.

Among those suspended is former Deputy Governor Werinipre Seibarugu.

This suspension follows the recent announcements of the suspensions of Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Heineken Lokpobiri and David Lyon, who was the 2019 governorship candidate, from the Ekeremor and Southern Ijaw Local Government Areas.

