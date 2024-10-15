The All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in Warri are appealing to Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu as he navigates the country’s current economic challenges.

They believe that the president’s reforms will ultimately lead to positive change .

This call to action comes after a meeting where the Itsekiri APC leaders also pledged to collaborate with other ethnic groups in Delta State to strengthen the party’s presence.

Daily Nigerians are grappling the harsh economic reality confronting the nation.

The country is facing a number of economic challenges that threaten its growth prospects and stability. These include high inflation, foreign exchange rate volatility, low productivity and poor infrastructure.

Nigeria’s economic growth and stability depend on addressing these challenges. With effective policies and collective efforts which President Bola Tinubu has been doing since assumption of office.

The Leaders of Itsekiri All Progressives Congress, rising from a meeting in Warri wants Nigerians to exercise a little Patience for things to turn around.

Though the All Progressives Congress is the ruling party in the nation but in Delta state it is not and after the 2023 election the party is yet to stabilise.

The Itsekiri leaders are working towards uniting the party.

The APC leaders demonstrate their commitment to finding solutions to Nigeria’s economic woes and promoting inclusivity within the party in the State.