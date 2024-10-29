The Ondo State National Gubernatorial Campaign Council has been inaugurated with a charge to ensure that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa wins the November 16 governorship election.

While inaugurating the council, the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, urged members to mobilize and ensure that Governor Aiyedatiwa wins the election.

He expressed optimism that the governor would emerge victorious due to his impressive achievements.

Advertisement

The Governor of Lagos State and Chairman of the campaign council, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, stated that the APC is running an issue-based campaign.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa is confident that he will defeat other contestants with the backing of God and party members.

Advertisement

The Ondo State National Gubernatorial Campaign Council has been inaugurated with a charge to ensure that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa wins the November 16 governorship election.

While inaugurating the council, the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, urged members to mobilize and ensure that Governor Aiyedatiwa wins the election.

He expressed optimism that the governor would emerge victorious due to his impressive achievements.

Advertisement

The Governor of Lagos State and Chairman of the campaign council, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, stated that the APC is running an issue-based campaign.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa is confident that he will defeat other contestants with the backing of God and party members.

Advertisement

The Ondo State National Gubernatorial Campaign Council has been inaugurated with a charge to ensure that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa wins the November 16 governorship election.

While inaugurating the council, the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, urged members to mobilize and ensure that Governor Aiyedatiwa wins the election.

He expressed optimism that the governor would emerge victorious due to his impressive achievements.

Advertisement

The Governor of Lagos State and Chairman of the campaign council, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, stated that the APC is running an issue-based campaign.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa is confident that he will defeat other contestants with the backing of God and party members.

Advertisement

The Ondo State National Gubernatorial Campaign Council has been inaugurated with a charge to ensure that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa wins the November 16 governorship election.

While inaugurating the council, the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, urged members to mobilize and ensure that Governor Aiyedatiwa wins the election.

He expressed optimism that the governor would emerge victorious due to his impressive achievements.

Advertisement

The Governor of Lagos State and Chairman of the campaign council, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, stated that the APC is running an issue-based campaign.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa is confident that he will defeat other contestants with the backing of God and party members.

Advertisement

The Ondo State National Gubernatorial Campaign Council has been inaugurated with a charge to ensure that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa wins the November 16 governorship election.

While inaugurating the council, the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, urged members to mobilize and ensure that Governor Aiyedatiwa wins the election.

He expressed optimism that the governor would emerge victorious due to his impressive achievements.

Advertisement

The Governor of Lagos State and Chairman of the campaign council, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, stated that the APC is running an issue-based campaign.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa is confident that he will defeat other contestants with the backing of God and party members.

Advertisement

The Ondo State National Gubernatorial Campaign Council has been inaugurated with a charge to ensure that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa wins the November 16 governorship election.

While inaugurating the council, the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, urged members to mobilize and ensure that Governor Aiyedatiwa wins the election.

He expressed optimism that the governor would emerge victorious due to his impressive achievements.

Advertisement

The Governor of Lagos State and Chairman of the campaign council, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, stated that the APC is running an issue-based campaign.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa is confident that he will defeat other contestants with the backing of God and party members.

Advertisement

The Ondo State National Gubernatorial Campaign Council has been inaugurated with a charge to ensure that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa wins the November 16 governorship election.

While inaugurating the council, the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, urged members to mobilize and ensure that Governor Aiyedatiwa wins the election.

He expressed optimism that the governor would emerge victorious due to his impressive achievements.

Advertisement

The Governor of Lagos State and Chairman of the campaign council, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, stated that the APC is running an issue-based campaign.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa is confident that he will defeat other contestants with the backing of God and party members.

Advertisement

The Ondo State National Gubernatorial Campaign Council has been inaugurated with a charge to ensure that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa wins the November 16 governorship election.

While inaugurating the council, the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, urged members to mobilize and ensure that Governor Aiyedatiwa wins the election.

He expressed optimism that the governor would emerge victorious due to his impressive achievements.

Advertisement

The Governor of Lagos State and Chairman of the campaign council, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, stated that the APC is running an issue-based campaign.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa is confident that he will defeat other contestants with the backing of God and party members.