A Councillorship candidate in Abeokuta South local government area of Ogun state, Adeleke Adeyinka has been reportedly shot dead by unknown gunmen around the popular Oke ilewo in the state capital.

Mr Adeyinka from ward 15, is the candidate for the forthcoming local government elections slated for the 16th of November under the All Progressives Congress.

According to eyewitness, the assillants came in a tinted glass car shot him and later hit him with a stone before driving away from the scene of the incident.

The Police Public Relations officer in the state, Omolola Odutola has confirmed the incident

“The incident was reported around 12:30 pm when a concerned citizen reported that unknown individuals believed to be cultists arrived in an unregistered Toyota Corolla Sport car with a pump action shotgun and pistol at JIDE Jones ,Oke ilewo in Ibara, the assillants opened fire killing 40 year old Adeyinka Adeleke before they filed to an unknown location” she said

” Photos of the scene have been taken and normalcy has been restored while effort is ongoing to apprehended the fleeing suspects”

Meanwhile the state All Progressives Congress Youth leaders forum has condemned the ugly incident describing it as “senseless”

In a statement issued and signed by the youth leader , Kabir Odedairo and the public relations officer of the group, Timothy Odedina in Abeokuta, the youth leaders demanded immediate investigation to unravel the cause and those behind the heinous killing

“The Ogun State All progressives Congress Youth Leaders’ Forum is deeply saddened and outraged by the brutal murder of Adeleke Adeyinka, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Ward 15, Abeokuta South, who was killed today in the Jide Jones area of Abeokuta City.” the statement read

“We strongly condemn this senseless and horrific act, which has left our community shaken and grieving, the fact that Adeleke was shot and stoned to death by unknown assailants in a tinted car is particularly disturbing and warrants immediate attention from law enforcement agencies.

“Adeleke was not only a promising young leader but also a dedicated member of our party, having served as the youth leader of Ward 15 in Abeokuta South and worked with other during the election”

“As a forum, we demand a thorough investigation into this heinous crime and call on the relevant authorities to ensure that justice is served, We also urge the police to increase patrols and security measures in the affected areas to prevent further violence”

“Adeleke’s contributions to the Ogun State youth leaders’ forum will not be forgotten, and his untimely death is a loss to the entire youth community in Ogun State”

“We demand a swift and thorough investigation into Adeleke’s murder.

,Justice for Adeleke, We call on the authorities to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.”

They however extended our deepest condolences to Adeleke’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

